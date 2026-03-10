Eni Aluko wins libel case against Joey Barton as former Premier League midfielder ordered to pay huge damages for ‘campaign of vilification’ days after arrest for alleged assault

According to PA Media, Aluko has been awarded more than £300,000 in damages and legal costs after successfully suing Barton for libel. The case, which initially centred on two posts made in 2024 on the platform X, concluded with a stay in proceedings. This meant the legal action was formally halted, and the former Manchester City midfielder was ordered to pay substantial compensation to the claimant.

Aluko attended the hearing in London and briefly expressed her profound relief at the conclusion of the draining legal battle. Speaking outside the court, she simply stated: "I'm glad it's the end." The final court order mandates a total financial penalty of £339,000 to cover both the reputational damage and the extensive legal expenses incurred during the prolonged dispute.