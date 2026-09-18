JJ Gabriel could miss England youth selection amid ongoing Manchester United exit talks

Manchester United starlet JJ Gabriel could be omitted from the upcoming round of England youth international fixtures following his request to leave Carrington. Dubbed 'Kid Messi' since his early London academy days, the 15-year-old requested to have his club registration cancelled, igniting interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich.

According to Telegraph Sport, football association staff are assessing whether the teenager is in the right physical condition and mental state for international duty.

The decision comes amid intense contract uncertainty as the prodigy approaches his 16th birthday on October 6.