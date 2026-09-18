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JJ Gabriel could miss England youth selection amid ongoing Manchester United exit talks
'Kid Messi' faces England selection omission
Manchester United starlet JJ Gabriel could be omitted from the upcoming round of England youth international fixtures following his request to leave Carrington. Dubbed 'Kid Messi' since his early London academy days, the 15-year-old requested to have his club registration cancelled, igniting interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich.
According to Telegraph Sport, football association staff are assessing whether the teenager is in the right physical condition and mental state for international duty.
The decision comes amid intense contract uncertainty as the prodigy approaches his 16th birthday on October 6.
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FA prioritises well-being amid Carrington standoff
England coaching staff ideally want to include the versatile attacker in their upcoming squads, but all parties agree that Gabriel's personal well-being must take priority. The teenager has not trained at Carrington since last week, missing Manchester United Under-21 fixtures as a result.
The FA remain in close communication with representatives to manage the sensitive situation delicately.
Because England's youth sides below the Under-21s are playing non-competitive matches during this window, his potential absence will not disrupt official qualifying campaigns.
Starlet's rapid rise through Three Lions ranks
Gabriel's potential omission comes shortly after a sensational spell on the pitch. The London-born forward struck a hat-trick for United in the UEFA Youth League last week, building on his previous international caps for England Under-17s, Under-16s, and Under-15s.
He remains eligible for the Republic of Ireland through his father and Cyprus through his mother, having also previously turned down an England Under-16 call-up in August 2025 to prioritize club development.
His rapid progression across age groups underscores why European powerhouses are tracking his situation.
International break brings pivotal future decisions
With youth squad announcements looming, Gabriel is expected to remain out of competitive action while discussions continue over his Carrington registration. The upcoming international window offers all parties time to negotiate without immediate matchday distractions.
United maintain that the situation remains rectifiable despite growing interest from rival clubs.
The coming weeks will determine whether the teenage sensation settles his club future before returning to Three Lions duty.
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