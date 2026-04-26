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How Endrick’s wife Gabriely Miranda influenced transfer decision after Real Madrid took ‘playground away’ from 19-year-old Brazilian wonderkid
The 'playground' analogy behind Endrick's Madrid frustration
Real Madrid are facing fresh scrutiny over their handling of young talents after strong comments from the family of Endrick. The Brazilian wonderkid, who arrived in the Spanish capital with huge expectations, struggled to secure consistent minutes under Xabi Alonso. That lack of opportunities ultimately led to a winter loan move to Lyon, a decision that now appears to have transformed both his form and mindset on the pitch.
While reflecting on Endrick’s time in Spain, Douglas Sousa used a striking analogy to describe the situation, suggesting that his son had been deprived of the one thing he values most – playing football. "They took away his playground," Douglas told ESPN Brasil.
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Gabriely Miranda influenced the Lyon move
Beyond the tactical frustrations at the Bernabeu, Sousa revealed that the decision to move to Ligue 1 was not taken lightly, with the player's inner circle playing a key role in shaping the outcome. Specifically, he credited Endrick’s wife, Gabriely Miranda, with being the defining voice in the negotiations that saw the teenager head to France in search of regular first-team action. "My daughter-in-law (Endrick’s wife) was instrumental in Endrick moving to Lyon. That’s what matters to us: seeing him happy," Sousa concluded.
Rediscovering happiness and form in France
Since making the switch to Lyon, Endrick has looked like a completely different player. With seven goals and seven assists in 18 matches, he has established himself as a key attacking presence in France. His recent performance against PSG, where he both scored and assisted, only reinforced the idea that regular football is bringing out the best in the former Palmeiras sensation.
His father believes this return to form is directly linked to the joy of playing again. "Endrick has a saying: his playground is the football pitch. What he wanted was to play football. In a way, they took that playground away from him. And he has found that happiness at Lyon. He’s happy, the whole family is happy," he added.
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World Cup dreams on the horizon
With the 2026 World Cup approaching, Endrick's resurgence has placed him firmly back in the international conversation. His father believe his current performances are a message to the national team coaching staff that he is ready to lead the line on the world's biggest stage following his difficult winter.
“The expectations are high. After what he showed against PSG, there are clear reasons for [Carlo] Ancelotti to keep a close eye on him,” Sousa noted. He concluded by stressing the importance of the upcoming final weeks of the season: “He remains humble and focused. If he continues like this in the next four matches, he will deserve a place at the World Cup.”