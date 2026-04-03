Emmanuel Petit suggests 'tired' Chelsea trio thinking about summer transfers

Petit has suggested that influential figures within the Chelsea squad, most notably Enzo Fernandez, appear increasingly disillusioned with the club's current trajectory under the American ownership. Speaking to BetGoatfollowing the Blues' heavy European defeat, the Frenchman highlighted a profound lack of sporting identity that has left the team's most expensive recruits feeling mentally drained.

He said: "A big, huge gap… this is the big difference between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. We saw a Champions League team on the pitch in both games. The differences are huge between the two clubs. The sporting vision as well, you can see the difference. I think it was a humiliation. To be honest with you, since the American owners arrived, only a few things have been right.

"Even the players feel lost. When you look at the faces, you know, straight after the game, the spine of the team, Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer. When you look at their faces, they feel lost, thinking: 'Am I right to stay at this club? Am I going to leave the club at the end of the season? I’m tired of what’s happening at the club.'"







