'Elvis Chipezeze for Kaizer Chiefs, no! Whatever Vilakazi is smoking is too strong for him, Amakhosi should hire Steve Barker instead of signing Stellenbosch players' - Fans

The Zimbabwean can solve the team's problems as suggested by the two-time PSL title-winning central midfielder.

Former Orlando Pirates star Benedict 'Tso' Vilakazi recently advised Kaizer Chiefs to go for Magesi FC goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze in their quest to strengthen the defensive unit.

Fiacre Ntwari, Brandon Petersen, and Bruce Bcuma have not been consistent for the Glamour Boys. Coach Nasreddine Nabi has further been urged to consider the Stellenbosch trio Ismael Olivier Traore, Sihle Nduli, and Jayden Adams.

However, it seems the fans are not amused with the suggestions made. The majority feel Chipezeze is not the right player for the club.

Have a look at their responses as sampled by GOAL.