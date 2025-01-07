Elvis Chipezeze, Magesi FC, December 2024Backpagepix
Clifton Mabasa

Orlando Pirates legend recommends players Nasreddine Nabi should sign in current transfer window, including three Stellenbosch FC stars - ‘Elvis Chipezeze could save Kaizer Chiefs’

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsN. NabiStellenbosch FCJ. AdamsKaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FCKaizer Chiefs vs Lamontville Golden Arrows

The Naturena-based giants look set to make extensive acquisitions this January as they strive to improve their squad for the outspoken coach.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Chiefs urged to sign Chipezeze
  • Vilakazi says Amakhosi should raid Stellies
  • The Glamour Boys have been struggling to win
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱