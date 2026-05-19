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Ella Toone returns to Lionesses squad for first time in 2026 as England also welcome back Aggie Beever-Jones ahead of crucial World Cup qualifier against Spain
Toone back in Lionesses' squad for first time in 2026
Toone hasn't played for the Lionesses since late November, when she scored and provided a hat-trick of assists in an 8-0 thrashing of China at Wembley. A hip issue would force her to miss almost five months of action for Manchester United this year, but she returned in late April and has started the Red Devils' last two games, playing 90 minutes in the defeat to Chelsea at the weekend.
Toone's inclusion means that Erica Parkinson, the 17-year-old who earned her first call-up in the last camp, drops out of Wiegman's squad, with there also no room for Grace Clinton. After moving to Manchester City last summer, Clinton has found game time hard to come by, though she did start for the new Women's Super League champions when they faced Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals earlier this month.
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Beever-Jones' return offers further boost to England
Beever-Jones' return is also a boost, providing depth behind first-choice striker Alessia Russo. The Chelsea forward has had a difficult season with injuries, struggling with an ankle issue in particular. But she featured off the bench in the Blues' final three games of the season to get some valuable minutes under her belt ahead of this camp. Her inclusion is vital for an extra option in the No.9 role, with Euro 2025 hero Michelle Agyemang still recovering from an ACL tear.
Freya Godfrey, who had to withdraw during England's last international break due to injury, is also back in the mix for minutes in the forward line after being included, with Keira Barry, another player who earned a first call-up in April, dropping out. Niamh Charles, meanwhile, is in the full squad again after being brought in last minute last month, with Lucy Bronze included as well, despite being seen with a protective boot on her right foot at the weekend.
England Lionesses squad in full
Goalkeepers: Hannah Hampton (Chelsea), Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride), Ellie Roebuck (Aston Villa)
Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Chelsea), Jess Carter (Gotham), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Taylor Hinds (Arsenal), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)
Midfielders: Laura Blindkilde Brown (Manchester City), Lucia Kendall (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Chelsea)
Forwards: Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea), Freya Godfrey (London City Lionesses), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Arsenal), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Jess Park (Manchester United), Alessia Russo (Arsenal)
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World Cup qualification on the line as England face Spain & Ukraine
England will travel to Mallorca at the start of June to take on Spain in what could be a decisive encounter in this World Cup qualifying group. If the Lionesses were to win that game, top spot and automatic qualification for the 2027 Women's World Cup would be confirmed. A draw would also keep things in their hands, with victory over Ukraine a few days later enough to confirm them as group winners. Defeat, though, could allow Spain to take control, especially if it was to come by a two-goal margin or more.
That mouth-watering fixture takes place on June 5, with England's home game against Ukraine to come on June 9. Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium, in Liverpool, will host that match. Only the group winner will secure automatic qualification for the World Cup, with the play-offs to await the other three teams.
"This is clearly a very big moment in our qualification campaign," Wiegman said. "We have put ourselves in the strongest possible position now and these final two matches give us the chance of qualifying for the World Cup at the earliest opportunity.
"Spain and Ukraine will both provide us with different tests. Travelling to face Spain in front of their home crowd is one of the toughest fixtures we could face but we’ll be ready for the challenge. It is nice to be able to end the campaign in front of our home fans against Ukraine. We have always said that taking this team around the country is so important, and we’re really looking forward to playing in front of our supporters at Everton’s new stadium. The city of Liverpool has so many connections to the Lionesses over the years, so it will be a very special evening."