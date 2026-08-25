'El Hadji Malick Diouf would be perfect' - Paul Parker urges Man Utd to sign West Ham star to solve Luke Shaw's left-back problem

Manchester United legend Parker has made a clear recommendation to his former club, insisting that West Ham’s Diouf is the player required to fix the left-back position.

United have already been active in the market, finalising a significant midfield overhaul with the arrivals of Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos, and Youri Tielemans. However, the defensive flank remains a major concern for Michael Carrick’s side as the transfer deadline approaches.

Discussing the potential move, Parker said to Metro: "For £30m, why don’t United sign Diouf from West Ham? Great left foot, wonderful crosser without a doubt. He gets up and down he’s quite content in defence, but if you get enough possession, he will get forward and he’ll create goals."