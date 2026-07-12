Egyptian giants chase former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena amid uncertain future with Al Ittihad SC in Libya

Rhulani Mokwena’s North African odyssey could be set for a blockbuster new chapter, with Egyptian powerhouse Pyramids FC identifying the South African tactician as a primary target for their upcoming campaign, according to Soccer Laduma.

Despite a turbulent recent period, the 39-year-old’s stock remains sky-high across the continent.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Athletic Club mastermind is currently navigating a departure from Libyan side Al Ittihad SC, with talks over an amicable exit understood to be at an advanced stage.

Mokwena’s reputation as one of Africa’s elite tactical minds continues to make him a wanted man, and a move to the ambitious Cairo-based outfit would represent another high-stakes opportunity for the coach to prove his pedigree on the grandest stage.



