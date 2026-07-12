Egyptian giants chase former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena amid uncertain future with Al Ittihad SC in Libya
- Al-Ittihad
Pyramids FC identify Mokwena as top target
Rhulani Mokwena’s North African odyssey could be set for a blockbuster new chapter, with Egyptian powerhouse Pyramids FC identifying the South African tactician as a primary target for their upcoming campaign, according to Soccer Laduma.
Despite a turbulent recent period, the 39-year-old’s stock remains sky-high across the continent.
The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Athletic Club mastermind is currently navigating a departure from Libyan side Al Ittihad SC, with talks over an amicable exit understood to be at an advanced stage.
Mokwena’s reputation as one of Africa’s elite tactical minds continues to make him a wanted man, and a move to the ambitious Cairo-based outfit would represent another high-stakes opportunity for the coach to prove his pedigree on the grandest stage.
- Backpage
Inside the Cairo links
The Cairo-based outfit is scouring the market for an elite tactical mind to spearhead their project, with Mokwena identified as the man capable of finally breaking the duopoly held by Al Ahly and Zamalek.
Sources close to the situation have confirmed the South African's inclusion on a high-profile shortlist.
While discussions remain in the preliminary stages, the interest from the deep-pocketed Egyptian side is genuine as they look to land a potential game-changer in the dugout.
- Al Ittihad
The Libyan struggle and Al Ittihad exit
Mokwena arrived in Tripoli back in March with his stock soaring, having steered Algerian heavyweights MC Alger to Super Cup glory and within touching distance of the league title.
While he hit the ground running at Al Ittihad, maintaining the club's momentum through the regular season, the wheels came off during the high-stakes championship playoffs.
A stuttering run of form saw the club miss out on a CAF inter-club spot before a heartbreak in the Libyan Cup final compounded their misery.
Following those high-profile setbacks, the club hierarchy and the tactician are now locked in talks to determine his future, with an exit strategy firmly on the table.
- Backpagepix
What comes next for Mokwena?
As Mokwena prepares for an almost certain divorce from Al Ittihad, the former Sundowns coach is unlikely to be on the unemployment line for long.
His stock remains incredibly high across North Africa, where his tactical identity and continental pedigree have made him a primary target for the region’s heavyweights.
Pyramids appear to be the most logical destination.
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