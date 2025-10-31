+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Kiplagat Sang

Durban City vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

After grabbing a spot in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage, Amakhosi now turn their focus to the Premier Soccer League. The Glamour Boys' run in the PSL has not been convincing in recent games, and the match against Durban City gives them a chance to try and return to winning ways.

Durban City are set to host Kaizer Chiefs for a Premier Soccer League showdown on Friday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. 

The Glamour Boys have been poor in recent PSL games, as their last win dates back to August 30, when they defeated Golden Arrows 1-0.

Four draws and a loss in the last five games sum up how the Soweto giants have been struggling, especially after the coaching changes that saw Nasreddine Nabi leave and his assistants, Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, given the coaching mantle.

Now, as they face Durban City, hoping for a victory and a return to winning ways, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Durban City and Kaizer Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

  • Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpage

    Kick-off time

    Game:

    		Durban City vs Kaizer Chiefs

    Date:

    		31 October 2025

    Kick-off:

    		19h30 SA Time

    Venue:

    		Moses Mabhida Stadium
  • Kaizer Chiefs playersKaizer Chiefs on X

    How to watch Durban City vs Kaizer Chiefs online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport Channel 202
  • Durban City FC, May 2025Backpage

    Durban City team news & squads

    After they were eliminated from the Carling Knockout Cup, Gavin Hunt insisted their focus was on the Chiefs game.

    Durban City possible XI: Keet, Maphathe, Ncanana, Mkhize, Mashego, Mokwena, Jodwana, Jurgens, Magawana, Domingo, Koapeng

  • Glody Lilepo, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpage

    Kaizer Chiefs team news & squads

    The Chiefs' camp has been hit with a number of injury cases, denying them key players.

    Khanyisa Mayo, Ethan Chislett, Given Msimango, Miguel Inacio, Flavio Silva, and Paseka Mako are the other players who are sidelined.

    Glody Lilepo was substituted when the second half began against AS Simba in the Confederation Cup with an injury fear, but he has travelled to Durban, and that means he could start.

    Chiefs possible XI: Petersen, Solomons, Cross, Kwinika, McCarthy, Mthethwa, Ngcobo, Vilakazi, Shabalala, Lilepo, Ighodaro

  • Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    This is the first time Durban City are meeting Amakhosi this season, as they are set to clash at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium.

    Head-to-head record 
    DateMatchCompetition
    March 18, 2023Durban City 2-3 Kaizer ChiefsPSL
    February 10, 2023Durban City 0-2 Kaizer ChiefsNedbank
    August 9, 2022Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 Durban CityPSL
    December 22, 2021Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 Durban CityPSL
    November 21, 2021Durban City 0-1 Kaizer ChiefsPSL



  • Kaizer Chiefs, September 2025Backpage

