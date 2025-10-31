Durban City vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Article continues below

Durban City are set to host Kaizer Chiefs for a Premier Soccer League showdown on Friday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The Glamour Boys have been poor in recent PSL games, as their last win dates back to August 30, when they defeated Golden Arrows 1-0.

Four draws and a loss in the last five games sum up how the Soweto giants have been struggling, especially after the coaching changes that saw Nasreddine Nabi leave and his assistants, Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, given the coaching mantle.

Now, as they face Durban City, hoping for a victory and a return to winning ways, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Durban City and Kaizer Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

