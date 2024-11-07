'Dortley just conceded six goals in two Kaizer Chiefs games! Shabalala should replace Maswanganyi! Mayambela has never given Bafana anything! South Africa don't have a coach' - Fans

The majority of football lovers in Mzansi are not happy with the selection made by the technical bench ahead of the international break.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named his team for the back-to-back 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan respectively.

Orlando Pirates striker Evidence Makgopa made a return to the team alongside Siyabonga Ngezana, Mihlali Mayembela, and Mothobi Mvala.

However, Lyle Foster and Themba Zwane were excluded owing to their recent injuries sustained in the previous international break.

Some fans are now questioning why certain players have made the squad even when their clubs are struggling.

Have a look at their arguments as sampled by GOAL.