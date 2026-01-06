Doomsday predicted for Bafana Bafana in 2026 FIFA World Cup! 'We are not going to come out of the group stage' and lucky Hugo Broos should 'be sacked' after AFCON exit

Based on Bafana's AFCON performance, former Kaizer Chiefs forward Junior Khanye has said South Africa will find it hard in the global showpiece.

"We are preparing for the World Cup; we just have to make peace because the coach said he will step down after the tournament," Khanye said on the Smash Sports podcast.

"We are going to America, but let me tell you, I will be honest, we are not going to come out of the group stage; you can write this down, we must be realistic.

He has also stated that Broos should have been shown the exit door after AFCON elimination.

"The World Cup is very dangerous; those guys are skillful. They are not Africans; they are dangerous," he added.

"We failed at AFCON. What do you think we can do at the World Cup if we failed to reach the last eight at the AFCON? We are talking about teams that are well structured there."

"But I will be honest, Hugo Broos is lucky. We failed; he has failed at the AFCON. He was supposed to be sacked after this," he continued.

"I know he qualified us for the World Cup and the AFCON, but football is not an event; it is a project. You invest. After the World Cup, we need to clean all this."