Hugo Broos breaks silence on why he dropped key Bafana Bafana players for Cameroon AFCON clash as 'some are not happy' and discusses whether South Africans should be worried about regression

Broos, however, defended his match plan, saying it was the right one, but complained that his players did not take their chances to kill the game.

“Everyone is very disappointed, really unhappy today. I think we had the right plan. And everyone saw that in the first half, we had three open chances in the first half hour," the 2017 AFCON winner stated.

"Normally, the game has to be done then, but when you miss their chances on that level, you're made to pay later. And we paid the bill; they got a lucky goal. The corner – we cleared it out of the 16; the guy shoots, it touches our leg, goes to the feet of a Cameroonian player, and he scores.

"I think that was their first chance. Cameroon didn't have an answer to the way we played, but unfortunately, very soon in the second half, at the second goal, you know that it will be very difficult, because at that moment, Cameroon stayed very well at the block, around 16, they kicked the ball in front, and then they had some very quick players," he explained.

"We tried to be dangerous. We still had chances. And we scored a little bit late. There was not enough time because otherwise, I think we could have maybe played a draw and had extra time.

"As I said before the game, this team of Cameroon played with a big heart, fighting spirit, and physical strength, and it was a very strong and tough opponent, and I thought we saw that today. My players did what they had to do. For 90 minutes, they fought for it. But yeah, disappointment.”