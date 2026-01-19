+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Tshegofatso Mabasa, Orlando Pirates, December 2025Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

DONE DEAL! Orlando Pirates confirm 50-goal striker Tshegofatso Mabasa's transfer to PSL rivals after Kaizer Chiefs links

The 29-year-old started the season in a promising manner and was being touted as a deserving player to be selected for Bafana Bafana duty, but fizzled out and was being frozen out by Buccaneers coach Abdeslam Ouaddou. That sparked transfer rumours and the forward has now moved to the Cape Winelands where he will try to pick up form and end the season on a high.

  • Tshegofatso Mabasa, Orlando Pirates, September 2025Backpagepix

    Mabasa a major transfer subject

    Tshegofatso Mabasa has been one of the most-takled about names during the current transfer window. 

    The striker was linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs, with former Amakhosi and Buccaneers striker Phumlani Mkhize backing Mabasa to cross the Soweto divide. 

    Mabasa has managed four goals and an assist in nine games across all competitions and the contributions came as he promised to be one of the top performers this season.

  • Tshegofatso Mabasa, Orlando Pirates, December 2025Backpage

    Pirates announce Mabasa move

    The Buccaneers confirmed Mabasa's loan move to the Cape Winelands where he will spend the rest of the current season. 

    "Orlando Pirates can confirm the move of striker Tshegofatso Mabasa to Stellenbosch FC. The 29-year-old moves to Stellies on a loan for the remainder of the season," Pirates announced.

  • Tshegofatso Mabasa, Orlando Pirates, September 2025Backpage

    A lease of life for Mabasa?

    Mabasa's move to Stellenbosch came as Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has been preferring Evidence Makgopa and Yanela Mbuthuma to lead the lines.

    This was after the Moroccan started the season by giving more opportunities to Boitumelo Radiopane before Mabasa also got his chance.

    Now at Stellenbosch, Mabasa would be hoping to hit top scoring form and send a message to Ouaddou and show him what he is missing. 

  • Tashreeq Morris, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    What does Mabasa signing means for Chiefs' Morris?

    With Lehlogonoho Mojela leaving Stellenbosch, the need for a new forward was felt at Stellenbosch who are also desperate to stay safe from relegation.

    That saw new coach Gavin Hunt making Chiefs forward Tashreeq Morris a transfer target.  

    But now that Mabasa has arrived, it is to be seen if Hunt will still pursue Morris who has been struggling for game time at Amakhosi. 

