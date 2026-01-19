DONE DEAL! Orlando Pirates confirm 50-goal striker Tshegofatso Mabasa's transfer to PSL rivals after Kaizer Chiefs links

Tshegofatso Mabasa has been one of the most-takled about names during the current transfer window.

The striker was linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs, with former Amakhosi and Buccaneers striker Phumlani Mkhize backing Mabasa to cross the Soweto divide.

Mabasa has managed four goals and an assist in nine games across all competitions and the contributions came as he promised to be one of the top performers this season.