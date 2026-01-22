+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

DONE DEAL: Nomadic former Kaizer Chiefs star finds new home after joining Siwelele FC

Since leaving Amakhosi in August 2023, the left winger has signed for four different clubs as he continues to battle for stability in his career. His move to the Bloemfontein-based outfit is seen as an opportunity to relaunch his game and finally realise the potential he showed early on. He is a player who previously had stints in Portugal and Lithuania, where he once looked destined to become a big name in South African football.

  • Siviwe Magidigidi of Siwelele FCBackpagepix

    Siwelele make first January signing

    Siwelele FC have announced their first new signing of the January player transfer window after bringing in a former Kaizer Chiefs winger.

    This comes just a few days after confirming the transfer of Siviwe Magidigidi to Belgian National First Division outfit K Beerschot VA.

    The Bloemfontein-based side has promised to sign more players as they try to improve their position on the Premier Soccer League table where they are currently 11th.

  • Who has joined Siwelele?

    Siwelele have confirmed the signing of winger Kgaogelo Sekgota as a free agent after leaving National First Division side Upington City in July 2025.

    "IT’S OFFICIAL! 🚨🔥 Kgaogelo Sekgota joins the Siwelele FC family 🤍💚✊ Welcome home! Let’s get to work," announced Siwelele.

  • Kgaogelo Sekgota, Stellenbosch FCBackpage

    Sekgota's quest for stability

    Sekgota's two-season stint at Chiefs was largely unsuccessful and punctuated by allegations of ill-discipline, something that continued long after leaving the Soweto giants.

    Since parting ways with Amakhosi, Sekgota has been nomadic, signing for Stellenbosch, Magesi FC, Upington City and now Siwelele.

    He will now be pushing to make his time back in the PSL with Siwelele successful.

  • Xhosa Manyana, South Africa Under-20, October 2024Backpagepix

    Chiefs quiet in the market

    While Sekgota has found a new club, his former club, Amakhosi have been quiet in the market.

    Earlier this week, the Soweto giants signed Amajita midfielder Xhosa Manyana from Cape Town City, but it has turned out that the player has been brought in for their DStv Diski side.

    However, Chiefs could still sign a player before the January transfer window closes, but the club's football manager has said it would have to be an exceptional player should they decide on a new addition. 

