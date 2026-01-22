DONE DEAL: Nomadic former Kaizer Chiefs star finds new home after joining Siwelele FC
Siwelele make first January signing
Siwelele FC have announced their first new signing of the January player transfer window after bringing in a former Kaizer Chiefs winger.
This comes just a few days after confirming the transfer of Siviwe Magidigidi to Belgian National First Division outfit K Beerschot VA.
The Bloemfontein-based side has promised to sign more players as they try to improve their position on the Premier Soccer League table where they are currently 11th.
Who has joined Siwelele?
Siwelele have confirmed the signing of winger Kgaogelo Sekgota as a free agent after leaving National First Division side Upington City in July 2025.
"IT’S OFFICIAL! 🚨🔥 Kgaogelo Sekgota joins the Siwelele FC family 🤍💚✊ Welcome home! Let’s get to work," announced Siwelele.
Sekgota's quest for stability
Sekgota's two-season stint at Chiefs was largely unsuccessful and punctuated by allegations of ill-discipline, something that continued long after leaving the Soweto giants.
Since parting ways with Amakhosi, Sekgota has been nomadic, signing for Stellenbosch, Magesi FC, Upington City and now Siwelele.
He will now be pushing to make his time back in the PSL with Siwelele successful.
Chiefs quiet in the market
While Sekgota has found a new club, his former club, Amakhosi have been quiet in the market.
Earlier this week, the Soweto giants signed Amajita midfielder Xhosa Manyana from Cape Town City, but it has turned out that the player has been brought in for their DStv Diski side.
However, Chiefs could still sign a player before the January transfer window closes, but the club's football manager has said it would have to be an exceptional player should they decide on a new addition.