DONE DEAL: Nomadic former Kaizer Chiefs star finds new home after joining Siwelele FC

Siwelele FC have announced their first new signing of the January player transfer window after bringing in a former Kaizer Chiefs winger.

This comes just a few days after confirming the transfer of Siviwe Magidigidi to Belgian National First Division outfit K Beerschot VA.

The Bloemfontein-based side has promised to sign more players as they try to improve their position on the Premier Soccer League table where they are currently 11th.