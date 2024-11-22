'Don't worry Fiacre Ntwari, they did the same thing to Ronwen Williams when he joined Mamelodi Sundowns, but Kaizer Chiefs should consult traditional healer! The goalkeeper is not a problem' - Fans

The Rwandan shot-stopper defended himself after enduring social media criticism as they have been calls for him to be dropped from the Amakhosi team.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari said he can't be blamed for the club's poor results, insisting the team is not doing well at the moment.

Ntwari, 25, was seen to be the perfect replacement for Itumeleng Khune when he joined Amakhosi from TS Galaxy at the beginning of the season.

However, things are not going as going well for him and fans have been heavily critical of him for poor showings.

Article continues below

Following his remarks, fans shared mixed reactions on social media, and here, GOAL looks at the best views.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!