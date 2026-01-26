Does the pitch favour mistakes? ZESCO United coach hits back at Kaizer Chiefs' Khalil Ben Youssef over complaints 'it was their excuse' despite Amakhosi's CAF Confederation Cup victory

“It was a physical game. For us the target was three points; we came for three points. We didn’t come to play great football or to enjoy; we came for three points,” Ben Youssef said.

“I think we deserve to win this game; we deserve the three points. The pitch made it difficult for us.

“Maybe it’s easier for ZESCO United, who play long balls; for us, we play a technical game, we play short passes, and we make the progression with short passes.

“Unfortunately, with this pitch it was difficult to play our football, so we were playing another football. We are not a physical team; we are a technical team," added the Tunisian.

"That made it more difficult for us; it was only long balls… I have to say congratulations to the players. We said we come for three points; we don’t come to play, we come to win.

"That’s why I have to say congratulations to the players for how they played and how they fought. They deserve it."