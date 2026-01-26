Does the pitch favour mistakes? ZESCO United coach hits back at Kaizer Chiefs' Khalil Ben Youssef over complaints 'it was their excuse' despite Amakhosi's CAF Confederation Cup victory
Did the pitch hand ZESCO an advantage?
After a hard-fought CAF Confederation Cup Group D win at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Sunday against ZESCO United, Kaizer Chiefs coach Khalil Ben Youssef was not entirely satisfied.
To the Tunisian, the pitch posed a challenge for Amakhosi, a challenge he believes their opponents did not have to deal with. Registering their first win in the group stage was expected to usher in a moment of celebration for Chiefs, but for the coach, the victory came amid tough challenges that the Glamour Boys had to overcome.
Pule Mmodi struck the goal that gave the Soweto giants the crucial victory away from home.
Ben Youssef's complaints
“It was a physical game. For us the target was three points; we came for three points. We didn’t come to play great football or to enjoy; we came for three points,” Ben Youssef said.
“I think we deserve to win this game; we deserve the three points. The pitch made it difficult for us.
“Maybe it’s easier for ZESCO United, who play long balls; for us, we play a technical game, we play short passes, and we make the progression with short passes.
“Unfortunately, with this pitch it was difficult to play our football, so we were playing another football. We are not a physical team; we are a technical team," added the Tunisian.
"That made it more difficult for us; it was only long balls… I have to say congratulations to the players. We said we come for three points; we don’t come to play, we come to win.
"That’s why I have to say congratulations to the players for how they played and how they fought. They deserve it."
Ndlovu hits back
Now ZESCO United's coach Mathews Ndhlovu has answered Ben Youssef and said Chiefs must be ready to play on any surface. The tactician also stated they will not make a similar excuse after their next showdown.
“I think it is how you understand whatever pitch he was playing into, because at this stage where we are, you are challenged at any pitch,” Ndlovu told SABC1, as per iDiski Times.
“For them, if that was their excuse, we won’t even complain when we travel to their stadium. But football is played on the pitch. Unfortunately, he came out like that.
“To us, we have been training on the same pitch. The result shouldn’t determine that we play on the same pitch," the coach added.
“We made a mistake; they utilised it. We couldn’t clear; they scored. Does the pitch favour mistakes? It’s how you apply yourselves.”
Are ZESCO the weakest group rivals?
The former Zambian Premier League champions are yet to win a game in the group and are at the bottom. However, Ben Youssef said the Ndola-based outfit should not be regarded as a weak team in the pool.
"Each team is different; each team has its weak points and its positive points. There is nothing in football as an easy game or a difficult game; all the games can be difficult, or all the games can be easy. It depends on how you plan to play the game,” the Amakhosi coach stated.
“If the plan of the game that you prepared or the execution of the plan is at least 90%, it’s the players who make it easy, but if you find your players that day and their performance isn't good, then it becomes difficult. For us as Kaizer Chiefs, we think about our players and our performance; that's the first thing for us."
Amakhosi will host Team Ya Ziko on February 1 in another game that carries a lot of stakes for them.