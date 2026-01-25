+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Kaizer Chiefs
Khothatso Leballo

ZESCO United 0-1 Kaizer Chiefs: 'Amakhosi playing rubbish but what Orlando Pirates failed to do in 98 minutes, we just did it in two minutes' - Fans

The Soweto giants picked their first maximum set of points in this CAF Confederation Cup Group D after edging Zega Mambo away at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Sunday. It was a crucial victory on the road which renewed Amakhosi's hopes of reaching the knockout stage of this continental competition.

Pule Mmodi's second-minute goal settled matters as Kaizer Chiefs beat ZESCO United 1-0 away in Zambia.   

After suffering a defeat to Al Masry, before a home draw with Zamalek, Amakhosi picked themselves to record their first won of this Group D campaign.

As the two teams were still trying to adjust themselves into play, Mmodi finished a Flavio da Silva headed effort which had bounced off the upright to give Kaizer Chiefs the lead just two minutes into the match.

Despite collecting three points, the Soweto giants remain third on the standings even before Al Masry and Zamalek clashed on this matchday three.

But they would be fancying on building on Sunday's win in their three remaining group games to at least finish in the top two.

It was a third straight defeat for ZESCO who are rooted at the bottom of the table with no single point.

GOAL takes a look at what fans were saying on social media in reaction to Chiefs' victory.

  Kaizer Chiefs

    Bad second half

    Second half was bad shame but anyway Khosi life✌️ - Lindo Mlindo's P-kay 

  Aden McCarthy, Pule Mmodi, Kaizer Chiefs January 2025

    Chiefs playing rubbish

    You are playing rubbish boys. We can't rotate, we can't play at least two touches - Mabra Dabi Mabutie Dabi

  Lebone Seema and Keletso Makgalwa, Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United

    Chiefs doing what Pirates failed

    What Pirates Fail to do in 98 minutes but we just did it in two minutes 🤣🤣 - Lionof Venda 

  Dillan Solomons, Kaizer Chiefs

    Pirates three trophies vs Chiefs historic win🤣

    Orlando Pirates' three trophies vs Chiefs historic win🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 - Mahlatse Maps

  Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025

    Chiefs fixing African football

    Fighting no one, trying to fix African football - Kgosi King Kesiloe

  Brandon Petersen, Kaizer Chiefs

    Petersen should go to the World Cup

    If Chiefs goalkeeper doesn't go to the World cup I don't know, jealous down the guy is currently the best GK in SA - Donald Märädönä Jakkals

  Lebohang Maboe and Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer Chiefs

    Difficult for Chiefs to score more than one goal

    Should we make peace with the fact that we find it difficult to score more than one goal - Matheke Leteane

