Pule Mmodi's second-minute goal settled matters as Kaizer Chiefs beat ZESCO United 1-0 away in Zambia.

After suffering a defeat to Al Masry, before a home draw with Zamalek, Amakhosi picked themselves to record their first won of this Group D campaign.

As the two teams were still trying to adjust themselves into play, Mmodi finished a Flavio da Silva headed effort which had bounced off the upright to give Kaizer Chiefs the lead just two minutes into the match.

Despite collecting three points, the Soweto giants remain third on the standings even before Al Masry and Zamalek clashed on this matchday three.

But they would be fancying on building on Sunday's win in their three remaining group games to at least finish in the top two.

It was a third straight defeat for ZESCO who are rooted at the bottom of the table with no single point.

GOAL takes a look at what fans were saying on social media in reaction to Chiefs' victory.

