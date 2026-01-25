Khalil Ben Youssef hits back at Kaizer Chiefs critics after 'boring' win over ZESCO United in CAF Confederation Cup, insisting 'we didn’t come to play great football or to enjoy'
- Kaizer Chiefs
Chiefs record first group win
Kaizer Chiefs edged ZESCO United 1-0 in a CAF Confederation Cup Group D clash at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Sunday.
Pule Mmodi struck as early as the second minute what was the only goal and decided the contest.
It marked Amakhosi’s first win of the group campaign and made it even more special as it came away from home.
Despite collecting maximum points on the road, Chiefs remained third on the Group D standings.
They will now look to build momentum and pile pressure on Zamalek and Al Masry in the race for qualification for the knockouts.
Sunday's performance by Chiefs saw some fans criticising them for playing a brand of football that was not entertaining and Amakhosi co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef responds.
Ben Youssef bold on Chiefs' intentions amid criticism
“It was a physical game. For us the target, we came for three points, we didn’t come to play great football or to enjoy, we came for three points,” Ben Youssef said after the match, via SABC 1 as per iDiski Times.
“I think we deserve to win this game, we deserve the three points. The pitch made it difficult for us.
“Maybe it’s easier for ZESCO United, who play long balls, for us we play a technical game, we play short passes, we make the progression with short passes.
“Unfortunately, today with this pitch it was difficult to play our football, so we were playing another football. We are not a physical team, we are a technical team," added the Tunisian.
"That made it more difficult for us, it was only long balls… I have to say congratulations for the players. We said we come for three points, we don’t come to play, we come to win.
"That’s why I have to say congratulations to the players how they played, how they fight. They deserve it."
How the two teams lined up as per Amakhosi
Kaizer Chiefs: Petersen (1); McCarthy (35), Miguel (14), Kwinika (4), Solomons (18) (Monyane (2) 46’), Maboe (6) (Mabaso (34) 67’), Ndlovu (8), Mmodi (13), Vilakazi (28) (Shabalala (7) 61’) Mayo (3) (Lilepo (19) 46’), Da Silva (32) (Baartman (11) 79’)
Subs not used: Bvuma (16); Mako (29), Msimango (25), Velebayi (17)
Coaches: Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze
ZESCO United: Sakauta (40); Chepeshi (30), Chongo (5), Kampamba (7), Hiver (9), Siankombo (17) (Manda (16) 46’), Ganter (18) (Mwanza (22) 40’), Chabala (26), Mulenga (19), Musukuma (28) (Asoumou Obame (20) 40’), Chilongoshi (39)
Subs not used: Nonga (10), Luka (15), Mayembe (21), Mkandawire (23), Mkhonta (25), Omondi (33)
Coach: Mathews Ndhlovu
Chiefs' problematic front not a concern
Going into Sunday's match, there were already worries about Amakhosi's blunt strikeforce amid a transfer window they have been urged to sign a prolific goal-scorer.
This was after they had recorded a narrow 1-0 victory over Golden Arrows in a Premier Soccer League match last week.
But Ben Youssef's co-coach Cedric Kaze moved in to say they are not worried about their situation upfront.
"I wouldn't say that is a concern, as long as I have three points," Kaze said as per Kickoff.
"But it's true that we need to make more out of the opportunities that we get and the situations, the interesting situations that we got. But it's true that we need a killer instinct.
"It's not easy to play against a team that doesn't want to play, a team that is looking just to counter with a very low block, every player in their own half, but also we spoke about how we can as well manage these kinds of teams," the former Burundi coach added.
"I will say that before the game, the importance as well of set pieces, this second part of the league, and we scored from a set piece, and it's three points that's gonna give us you know, hope and a very good momentum."