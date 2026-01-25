Khalil Ben Youssef hits back at Kaizer Chiefs critics after 'boring' win over ZESCO United in CAF Confederation Cup, insisting 'we didn’t come to play great football or to enjoy'

Kaizer Chiefs edged ZESCO United 1-0 in a CAF Confederation Cup Group D clash at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Sunday.

Pule Mmodi struck as early as the second minute what was the only goal and decided the contest.

It marked Amakhosi’s first win of the group campaign and made it even more special as it came away from home.

Despite collecting maximum points on the road, Chiefs remained third on the Group D standings.

They will now look to build momentum and pile pressure on Zamalek and Al Masry in the race for qualification for the knockouts.

Sunday's performance by Chiefs saw some fans criticising them for playing a brand of football that was not entertaining and Amakhosi co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef responds.