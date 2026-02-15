Legendary goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune names Kaizer Chiefs player who 'stands a very good chance of being in the Bafana Bafana squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup'
Chiefs and the Bafana conundrum
Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumelang Khune is not giving up on seeing Amakhosi players in Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squad.
In recent years, Chiefs players have struggled to break into the Bafana setup, while others lose their national team spots upon signing for the Glamour Boys.
South Africa are preparing for June's FIFA World Cup, and Khune feels there is still hope for the Soweto giants' stars.
Khune picks his man
Khune tips Brandon Petersen to make the Bafana squad, as the Amakhosi goalkeeper is having an impressive season highlighted by keeping 15 clean sheets in 25 matches across all competitions.
"I wish him everything of the best because if he continues playing the way he has been and continues to keep the clean sheets the way he has, he stands a very good chance of being in the Bafana squad for the 2026 World Cup," Khune said, as per KickOff.
"It’s very good to see the team doing so well, and it is encouraging to see the players performing the way they have been."
The battle to impress Broos
Khune broadens his views and feels not only Petersen can capture the attention of Broos, but other Chiefs players as well.
"And obviously, as I said, the bigger prize is for them to be among the squad that will be travelling to the World Cup," Khune added.
"They just have to take it one game as it comes and continue performing well. I understand travelling on the continent is not an easy thing, but as professional players, you have to find a way to deal with the situation the way it is.
"Kaizer Chiefs has given the players an opportunity; they just have to continue playing well and grinding for the results, and it will definitely help them as they get into Bafana Bafana."
Less opportunities for Chiefs players
Chiefs' participation in the CAF Confederation Cup provided a stage for players to gain experience while being tested by different teams in Africa.
But now that Amakhosi are out of the continental competition, there might be less attention on them, and their players are only left with the Premier Soccer League campaign to try and impress Broos.