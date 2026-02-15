Legendary goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune names Kaizer Chiefs player who 'stands a very good chance of being in the Bafana Bafana squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup'

Khune broadens his views and feels not only Petersen can capture the attention of Broos, but other Chiefs players as well.

"And obviously, as I said, the bigger prize is for them to be among the squad that will be travelling to the World Cup," Khune added.

"They just have to take it one game as it comes and continue performing well. I understand travelling on the continent is not an easy thing, but as professional players, you have to find a way to deal with the situation the way it is.

"Kaizer Chiefs has given the players an opportunity; they just have to continue playing well and grinding for the results, and it will definitely help them as they get into Bafana Bafana."