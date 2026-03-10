"Disgusting VAR": in Cologne, the announcer incites fans against the referee

It's not just the fans: even the stadium announcer has become the centre of controversy over refereeing decisions in Germany. In Cologne, during the Bundesliga match lost 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund, the club's long-standing announcer, Michael Trippel, openly criticised some refereeing decisions on the microphone, sparking a reaction from the crowd and attracting criticism from the club.
Trippel, 71, who has been associated with the club for over four decades and has been the official stadium announcer for 27 years, is a much-loved figure among Cologne fans. His role, as is often the case in Germany, is not just to communicate service information: the announcer is an integral part of the atmosphere and identity of the club. But it was precisely this closeness to the public that cost him dearly on the last day of the championship.