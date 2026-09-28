'We suffered on the pitch!' – Dimitris Kourbelis reveals secret to sinking Jürgen Klopp's Germany

In an emotional interview with Alpha TV, Kourbelis admitted that defeating a nation of Germany's stature required maximum physical sacrifice and defensive endurance. He praised his team-mates for digging deep during intense periods of German pressure.

Kourbelis asserted that the squad proved their right to belong at international football's highest level.

"A very big result against a really big force in world football," Kourbelis told Alpha TV. "We fought hard and suffered on the pitch. That's the only way you can get results against teams of this level. We deserve to play big games and be in a big tournament. I believe in the potential of this team."