Diego Simeone wants 'perfect striker' Mason Greenwood to join him at Atletico Madrid as Marseille aim to raise up to €100m from sale

Greenwood has emerged as a top priority for Atletico Madrid, with Simeone viewing the versatile forward as the "perfect striker" for his tactical setup, according to Fichajes. The Atleti boss has long been an admirer of the 24-year-old, dating back to his productive loan spell in La Liga with Getafe, where he proved he could handle the rigours of Spanish football.

The English attacker has maintained his high standards since moving to Ligue 1, and his ability to operate across the front three makes him an attractive proposition for the Colchoneros. His explosive change of pace and clinical finishing are seen as the ideal ingredients to refresh an Atleti side that is always looking for more bite in the final third.