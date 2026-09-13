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Adhe Makayasa

Diego Simeone shuts down critics over son Giuliano as Atletico Madrid look to stop the rot at Real Sociedad

D. Simeone
G. Simeone
Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid
Real Sociedad
Atletico Madrid
LaLiga

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has firmly brushed aside persistent criticism regarding the regular selection of his son Giuliano within the starting line-up. The Rojiblancos boss insisted that the winger's tireless work ethic speaks for itself on the pitch as his side travel to Real Sociedad looking to halt a concerning two-match losing run.

  • Giuliano faces intense scrutiny

    Giuliano has featured in every match for Atletico this season, registering three starts in La Liga alongside an opening-day Champions League appearance against Liverpool. The young winger's sole substitute appearance came during the 2-0 league victory over Malaga on the opening weekend on August 19. Despite his regular minutes attracting fierce scrutiny and accusations of favouritism from supporters, the manager has firmly refused to get drawn into the debate.

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    Simeone silences outside noise

    Simeone chose not to fuel the debate over his son's regular presence in the side, giving short shrift to questions about online criticism. The Argentine manager insisted that performances on the pitch should be the only metric by which any player is judged. Brushing aside external scrutiny ahead of Sunday's clash in San Sebastian, he said: "I have nothing to say. Giuliano's actions and work speak for themselves."

  • Defensive frailty triggers alarm

    Giuliano's individual displays have unfolded amid much broader collective issues across Simeone's squad during the opening weeks of the campaign. The Madrid outfit head into the weekend on the back of consecutive losses, having been dismantled 3-0 by Athletic before falling at Liverpool. A porous backline has become an immediate concern, with the side shipping eight goals across their first five competitive fixtures.

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  • Liverpool FC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

    Anoeta trip tests resolve

    Atletico face a stern test of character when they visit Sociedad at the Reale Arena, desperate to prevent an early-season wobble from escalating into a full-blown crisis. Simeone's selection options are further stretched by Pablo Barrios' muscle injury and Alexander Sorloth's ongoing absence in attack. An away victory in San Sebastian is paramount for the Rojiblancos to restore defensive solidity before the gap to the summit widens further.

LaLiga
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Real Sociedad
RSO
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
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