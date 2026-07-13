‘You’re going to have emotions, but now what?’ - Diego Luna on World Cup exclusion, hard truths and turning disappointment into motivation

Diego Luna has done a whole lot of soul searching since he learned he wasn't going to make Mauricio Pochettino's 26-man World Cup squad. And, through that process, he's discovered things that he's now willing to admit.

The first is that this hurts. It hurt on the day, and it still does now. It's been over a month and a half since it was revealed that the 21-year-old midfielder had not been selected to the U.S. Men's National Team's World Cup roster, and not a day has gone by where it hasn't consumed him. It's been unavoidable. The advertisements never stopped, and neither have the questions. It's not something that he's gotten over, and it's a pain that is both familiar and totally unlike anything that he's ever felt.

The second thing is that he takes some responsibility for that pain. It would be easy to believe that the world was against him or that responsibility wasn't his to accept. He has chosen not to see it that way. There are things he could have done differently, he's willing to admit. There are situations he could have handled better. Mostly, there's this thought that he might just have gotten ahead of himself in all of this and that maybe that was where it all went wrong.

"The World Cup is the epitome," he tells GOAL. "As a soccer player, when you play in a World Cup, you check that off when you accomplish it," right? For me, that's still up there, and I have four years now to f***ing give it all I have to be able to play in 2030, but there are small goals in that. I've been doing a lot of thinking, and maybe I was too far ahead of myself thinking that this was the goal or that was the goal when it's really about the small goals, the day-to-day.

That realization has forced him to rethink not the destination, but how he intends to get there.

"I think I didn't firmly believe in that and do that. I think it was more saying that this was the goal and this is the angle. No, it's tomorrow and making sure I'm the best player at training. Then next week, it's making sure I'm the fittest I can be for the game and playing 90 and providing for my team. Those are the goals: doing it on a daily basis and staying disciplined. I think that gives me a better chance at being there in 2030. It's the smaller goals and staying disciplined and doing those things rather than just saying them."

That process doesn't start now; it started weeks ago. That was the point of all of this reflection, after all. It's also been one of the harder parts of this process: the fact that Luna hasn't been able to put all he's learned about himself into practice. For so long, this looked like it would be the defining summer of his soccer career, and it might still be. It's just that defining moments came when soccer put him at his lowest.

"You're going to get upset," he says, " and you're going to have emotions, but now what? I'm blessed enough to be 22 years old and, hopefully, get a chance to play in more World Cups. You learn how this works, and you learn that nothing is given to you. These things can happen. Now, you have to prepare your mental state and your body in the right way to do the right things to perform at a high level."

"It's in the past," he continues, "it happened, so now what are you going to do? We're going to move forward, and we're going to continue to work until it becomes reality."

Before moving forward, though, the 22-year-old Real Salt Lake star required a step back. He needed to humble himself a bit and come to terms with why this summer ended up the way it did.