Diego Godin reveals how Diego Costa and Atletico Madrid legends used to make Giuliano Simeone cry in the dressing room

The former centre-back looked back on those chaotic locker-room moments during an interview with Spanish radio show 'Radioestadio Noche'. Talking about the 23-year-old forward's growth, he said: "We used to make Giuliano Simeone cry in the dressing room and now he's a man."

Recalling the rough treatment endured by the third son of manager Simeone, nicknamed 'El Cholo', he added: "Giuliano would come into the dressing room and Diego Costa would throw him into the jacuzzi, dump him into the ice bath. Pure chaos...."

Godin added: "He would leave in tears. 'Dad, dad, they hit me.' And 'El Cholo' would tell him: 'But you love it.' And he'd come right back; he was a kamikaze."