Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Parma Calcio v Cremonese - Coppa ItaliaGetty Images Sport
Alvino Hanafi

'Important to be here!' – Why Olympic champion Diego Carlos left Fenerbahce for Serie A return

Transfers
Serie A
Parma Calcio 1913
D. Carlos
Fenerbahce

Brazilian defender Diego Carlos has completed a season-long loan transfer to Serie A side Parma from Turkish giants Fenerbahce. The experienced 33-year-old center-back returns to Italian football following a temporary spell with Como.

  • Diego Carlos seals Parma loan

    Fenerbahce have officially confirmed that Brazilian center-back Diego Carlos has joined Serie A side Parma Calcio on a season-long loan. The 33-year-old defender was not included in Fenerbahce's squad plans for the campaign, prompting the temporary departure.

    The yellow-and-blue outfit released an official statement confirming the agreement: "Diego Carlos, who joined our squad during the 2024-25 season's mid-season transfer window, has been loaned to Parma Calcio for one year."

    This deal marks another chapter in Italian football for the experienced defender, who spent the previous 2025-26 campaign on loan at Como.

    • Advertisement
  • Como 1907 v FC Internazionale - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    Returning to Serie A action

    Diego Carlos brings significant European top-flight pedigree to Parma's backline. Having arrived in Italy, the Brazilian expressed his readiness to link up with his new team-mates and hit the ground running in the league.

    "I am very happy. I am very excited," Diego Carlos stated upon arriving to finalise the agreement. "I want to meet the team and our fans as soon as possible. The most important thing for me right now is to be here."

    The defender is expected to provide immediate central defensive depth and leadership for the Gialloblu.

  • Proven pedigree across Europe

    The Brazilian's career features notable successes across multiple major European leagues. Diego Carlos earned prominence at French side Nantes before moving to Sevilla in May 2019, where he played a pivotal role in their 2019-20 UEFA Europa League victory.

    He later secured a high-profile transfer to Premier League club Aston Villa in May 2022, before making the move to Fenerbahce in January 2025 on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

    On the international stage, Diego Carlos is an Olympic champion, having won the gold medal with the Brazil national football team at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • FOOTBALL-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-BRA-ESPAFP

    Next steps in Emilia-Romagna

    Having completed his formal loan presentation and medical checks, Diego Carlos will integrate directly into first-team training under Parma's coaching staff.

    His arrival provides vital defensive stability as Parma navigate their domestic campaign.

    The Brazilian will focus on getting match-fit quickly to make his debut and establish himself as a cornerstone of the Gialloblu defense for the 2026-27 Serie A season.

Super Lig
Fenerbahce crest
Fenerbahce
FB
Besiktas crest
Besiktas
BJK
Serie A
Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
Monza crest
Monza
MON