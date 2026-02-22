Did TS Galaxy play dirty by hosting Mamelodi Sundowns at KwaMhlanga? Adnan Beganovic defends decision after eliminating the Brazilians from Nedbank Cup

TS Galaxy hosted Mamelodi Sundowns in KwaMhlanga for a Nedbank Cup Round of 16 encounter, which they won 2-0 on Saturday.

KwaMhlanga is over 70 kilometres from Pretoria, where the Downs are domiciled. When the venue was confirmed, whispers emerged that the home side was trying to gain an advantage over Sundowns.

One of those who commented on the venue was Sekhukhune United coach Eric Tinkler, who said, 'That's the other end of the world, and that just makes their (Sundowns) life a lot more difficult.'