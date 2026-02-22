Did TS Galaxy play dirty by hosting Mamelodi Sundowns at KwaMhlanga? Adnan Beganovic defends decision after eliminating the Brazilians from Nedbank Cup
- Backpage
Did Galaxy win on merit?
TS Galaxy hosted Mamelodi Sundowns in KwaMhlanga for a Nedbank Cup Round of 16 encounter, which they won 2-0 on Saturday.
KwaMhlanga is over 70 kilometres from Pretoria, where the Downs are domiciled. When the venue was confirmed, whispers emerged that the home side was trying to gain an advantage over Sundowns.
One of those who commented on the venue was Sekhukhune United coach Eric Tinkler, who said, 'That's the other end of the world, and that just makes their (Sundowns) life a lot more difficult.'
Why KwaMhlanga?
Meanwhile, Galaxy coach Beganovic has defended their decision to host the Premier Soccer League heavyweights at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium.
"It was not my choice to bring Sundowns here. I feel it is important for TS Galaxy to give back to this region and the beautiful fans by bringing a big Nedbank Cup match to this area," Beganovic said, as per SABC Sports.
- TS Galaxy
How Galaxy defeated Downs
Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso, in a bid to give other players playtime, decided to make ten changes to the starting line-up that faced Orlando Pirates in the midweek PSL clash.
Beganovic said that upon learning how Downs would line up, he came up with a strategy that he was sure would give them a win.
"We realised we could press a little bit more because of all their changes, especially the goalkeeper, who is not as good as Williams with his feet," the tactician said.
"When I saw their starting lineup, I decided to move to a middle block in order to start a high press sometimes."
- Backpagepix
Cardoso blames the pitch
As Beganovic defended Galaxy's decision to host the match at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium, Cardoso, on his part, blamed the state of the pitch for their loss.
“Two-nil is not the same as 1-0; it’s a very difficult place to be, especially in a pitch where you cannot play the football you want to play. It was very difficult to play quality football here. But it was ourselves who couldn’t convert our chances," Cardoso said.
“There were four or five unbelievable chances that we had to score; I remember Tashreeq [Matthews] in the second half. I remember one from Brayan [Leon], and I remember one from Peter [Shalulile], the shots. That’s the turning point we were looking for.
“I was confident that we were going to find that turning point, that goal that could put pressure on the other side, create some panic, and light the fire in the stadium that would also give us energy," he added.
“It didn’t happen, and because of that we are penalised; there isn't much more to say.”
Next for Sundowns is a league game against AmaZulu on February 24, while Galaxy will face Siwelele FC on February 28.