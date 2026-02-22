Miguel Cardoso blames the pitch for Mamelodi Sundowns' Nedbank Cup elimination by TS Galaxy 'It was very difficult to play quality football here'

When the season began, Mamelodi Sundowns and their fans believed they were in a better position to collect all the trophies they would contest for.

First, they were knocked out of the MTN8, before failing to successfully challenge for the Carling Knockout. Then the dream was to chase the Nedbank Cup, but that dream disappeared after being knocked out by TS Galaxy.

While analysing their match against Galaxy, Sundowns tactician Miguel Cardoso explained why they struggled and eventually lost the Round of 16 encounter.