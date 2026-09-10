Toppling Gianni Infantino from the FIFA throne looked, just three weeks ago, like a matter of time. Then came the meetings in Rabat and Nyon. Behind closed doors, every calculation was overturned. The president his rivals believed was finished came back to reveal a network of loyalties built over ten years, one some described as "unbreakable", and one that today guarantees him enough votes to survive.

That shift left the European opposition with no choice but to change the battlefield. Bringing down the most powerful man in football was the old goal. The new objective is more realistic and more dangerous: not to topple Infantino, but to clip the wings of the presidency itself and strip it of its absolute powers.

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