Did Laporta betray Messi twice? Xavi reveals a stunning surprise

Xavi Hernandez is a Barcelona legend in every sense of the word, but his spell as coach left mixed feelings on all sides.

The Spaniard took charge of the Catalan club during a difficult period, and early success followed as he restored the La Liga title to Barcelona. His final season told a different story. Poor results piled up, he couldn't manage the departure of several stars, and his disputes with Joan Laporta's board only escalated.

Could Lionel Messi come back to Barcelona once his Paris Saint-Germain contract expired? That question gripped Catalan circles throughout Xavi's tenure.

Messi wanted the return badly after lifting the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, according to Xavi, and the former coach has now revealed surprising details about why it never happened.