Di Gregorio: “I’m delighted.” And he removes Juventus from his social media

Michele Di Gregorio has had his say after officially joining Bournemouth from Juventus on a season-long loan with an option to buy from today: "I am absolutely delighted to be here. It is a key moment in my career and that is why I believe the decision to come to Bournemouth was the right one".





Speaking to TuttoJuve.com, the goalkeeper added: "I sensed the club's strong desire to bring me here and the ambition to keep growing in order to achieve important targets. The Premier League is the best league in the world: for me it is an honour to be here and to have the opportunity to test myself at such a high level".