Despite topping the table: three tactical crises threatening Al-Nassr's Saudi journey

Al-Nassr are flying high in the results column, sitting top of the Roshn League. But winning doesn't mean everything is running smoothly inside the camp.

Take the recent clash with Abha, which "the Global Club" edged 2-1. It laid bare three tactical crises that could prove far more dangerous against stronger opponents better equipped to punish mistakes.

Results aren't the issue. The problem sits in the details that surfaced clearly across the last few matches. Al-Nassr carry serious attacking quality, yet in return they hand their opponents spaces and errors that top sides will turn into goals. Fixing that becomes essential before the season reaches its tougher stages.