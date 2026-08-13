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Match-winner Desire Doue sets sights on winning 'everything' with PSG after Super Cup success
Doue secures European trophy
The 21-year-old French attacker Doue proved to be the match-winner for PSG as they edged past Villa 2-1 in the UEFA Super Cup at Stade Louis II. Doue set up Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's opener before finishing off a precise Ousmane Dembele through-ball with a composed left-footed strike in the 63rd minute. The victory sees the French giants become just the fourth team in history to retain the Super Cup title in back-to-back years.
- AFP
Match winner demands trophies
The youngster created an impressive milestone by becoming the first player since 2015 to register both a goal and an assist in a single Super Cup fixture.
Speaking to Canal+ following the trophy presentation, the forward outlined the squad's immense ambition under Luis Enrique: "The state of mind we have is to always win, to be as competitive as we can be. We are very happy. Coming back from vacation, we knew it wouldn't be easy, but we put things in place tonight. The goal, above all, is to win everything this year."
Meanwhile, goalkeeper Matvey Safonov, who pulled off three vital saves, praised his side's mental readiness via club media: "It's just like usual. It's very good, at the beginning of the season, to have a title. We haven't trained much, but I think we've shown that we're ready for the season."
Enrique joins elite managers
Retaining the crown further solidifies PSG's European dominance following a five-trophy haul during the 2025-26 campaign. The victory also saw Luis Enrique join an elite group of managers as only the third coach to lift the Super Cup trophy three times, following Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola. Building early-season momentum provides a clear statement that the reigning champions' squad depth and financial muscle remain unmatched.
- AFP
Trophee des Champions awaits
PSG have an immediate opportunity to add to their silverware collection when they take on Lens in the Trophee des Champions this weekend. Enrique's men then begin their Ligue 1 title defence at home to Rennes the following week. A demanding early schedule will test the physical condition of key players who have only recently returned from their summer break.
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