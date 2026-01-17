Demand raised for Gaston Sirino to extend his contract with Kaizer Chiefs 'he must change his attitude'

Although Amakhosi are yet to announce any new signing, unlike their rivals, Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, they have been advised on where they should strengthen.

Former Chippa United coach Dan Malesela said the attacking department needs to be beefed up.

"They also need to add variety to their wing options. I am uncertain about their new striker, Flavio Da Silva. Strikers can be difficult to find, and I understand that, but I haven't seen consistent performance from him," Malesela said.

"Chiefs are likely to announce new signings soon. There's a need for a backup player for Sibongiseni Mthethwa.

"Additionally, addressing the centre-back position is important. Often, conceded goals stem from issues in this area. Inacio Miguel receives frequent bookings, which raises concerns about safety. A reliable backup is necessary, and Aiden McCarthy still needs to get acclimated to the PSL," the 60-year-old tactician explained.

The former TS Galaxy tactician also touched on the defensive unit and explained who should always play and with whom.

"Regarding Given Msimango, I understand that coaches sometimes have their own preferences. It's possible he isn't their first choice in training, but honestly, his partnership with McCarthy may not be my first option. At centre-back, leadership is crucial—someone to take charge and organise the defence. Vocality in the field helps ensure coordination.

"I am not entirely sure about how vocal Given is, but from our time at TS Galaxy, I know he is a quiet person. Having someone who can lead and organise is essential to a solid defensive unit."