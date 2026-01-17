Demand raised for Gaston Sirino to extend his contract with Kaizer Chiefs 'he must change his attitude'
Sirino advised
The experienced Uruguayan joined Kaizer Chiefs from Premier Soccer League heavyweights Mamelodi Sundowns on a two-year contract deal.
With his deal reportedly coming to an end, talks between him and the club should be ongoing behind the scenes. However, for the Soweto giants to keep the 34-year-old, a demand has been made.
Attitude must change
Chiefs legend Pollen Ndlanya has stated that Sirino must change his attitude if he is to stay with the Nedbank champions.
"In my opinion he's still a good player, but he must change his attitude, that's all," Ndlanya said, as quoted by Soccer Laduma.
Should Chiefs sign?
The 55-year-old retired striker is also hopeful that his former club, just like other PSL sides, will sign and strengthen their squad.
"They will sign; it's up to the management. They've been in this game for a long time. They will sign; they won't just sign, but they will sign quality players," Ndlanya added.
"I know the management of Kaizer Chiefs; they don't copy others, they do their own thing, and they don't need to copy Pirates or Sundowns. They're going at their own pace," the former Amakhosi striker concluded.
Malesela explains what Chiefs need
Although Amakhosi are yet to announce any new signing, unlike their rivals, Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, they have been advised on where they should strengthen.
Former Chippa United coach Dan Malesela said the attacking department needs to be beefed up.
"They also need to add variety to their wing options. I am uncertain about their new striker, Flavio Da Silva. Strikers can be difficult to find, and I understand that, but I haven't seen consistent performance from him," Malesela said.
"Chiefs are likely to announce new signings soon. There's a need for a backup player for Sibongiseni Mthethwa.
"Additionally, addressing the centre-back position is important. Often, conceded goals stem from issues in this area. Inacio Miguel receives frequent bookings, which raises concerns about safety. A reliable backup is necessary, and Aiden McCarthy still needs to get acclimated to the PSL," the 60-year-old tactician explained.
The former TS Galaxy tactician also touched on the defensive unit and explained who should always play and with whom.
"Regarding Given Msimango, I understand that coaches sometimes have their own preferences. It's possible he isn't their first choice in training, but honestly, his partnership with McCarthy may not be my first option. At centre-back, leadership is crucial—someone to take charge and organise the defence. Vocality in the field helps ensure coordination.
"I am not entirely sure about how vocal Given is, but from our time at TS Galaxy, I know he is a quiet person. Having someone who can lead and organise is essential to a solid defensive unit."
Motaung rules out signings
Although Ndlanya and Malesela tip Chiefs to sign, the club's football manager, Bobby Motaung, is getting into the January transfer market unless there is a highly talented player that they want.
"We will not say no if a special player comes along. Should that happen, we will consider it," Motaung explained recently.
"We are satisfied with our current squad because some of our players had injuries, but they are back now. We signed a lot of players at the beginning of the season, and some of them have not played yet," he added.
"It's not easy to join Chiefs; it takes time for some players to settle. They need to get used to the team [first] for everything to go accordingly. We do not want to keep on changing our squad," explained Motaung.