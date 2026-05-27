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Krishan Davis

Declan Rice dominating PSG's midfield maestros in Champions League final will silence Arsenal star's doubters once and for all

Opinion
Arsenal
D. Rice
Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain
Vitinha
J. Neves
F. Ruiz
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Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal

Ask many die-hard Arsenal fans for their take on who is the best midfielder in the world, and the response will be almost universally the same: Declan Rice. There have even been calls for the Englishman to win the Ballon d'Or after propelling the Gunners to a first league title in 22 years, as well as the Champions League final. The rest of the world, though, remains less convinced.

Saturday, though, will provide the 27-year-old with the ideal platform to silence his doubters, as he gears up for a monumental showdown with Paris Saint-Germain in the showpiece event of the European campaign.

There is the sense that a victory would be particularly significant for Rice on a personal level, who will come up against three of the midfielders whom many rank above him in the showdown in Budapest. If he can somehow come out on top in that key battle, then it will be difficult for his detractors to argue with the claim that he is one of the best - if not the best - in his position in the world.

To achieve that, it may well be a case of going back to basics...

  • Paris Saint-Germain FC v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Daunting task

    Saturday will mark the biggest game of Rice's club career to date, and he may never face a more daunting task in the middle of the park as he comes up against the most perfectly-balanced midfield on the planet.

    Vitinha is the man who gets most of the plaudits as PSG's metronome, dictating the tempo from the centre circle and launching countless attacks with his movement and measured passing. He contributes in the final third, too, delivering a combined 17 goals and assists in 2025-26, and he can run rings around pretty much anyone on his day.

    Then we have Joao Neves; arguably in the shadow of his revered countryman Vitinha, he is the one who gets through most of the dirty work, but he still boasts the vision and passing range to pose a real danger from deep, as evidenced by his wonderful assist against Liverpool in the quarter-finals and his unlikely header against Bayern Munich in the semis.

    Fabian Ruiz, meanwhile, is the most unsung and underrated member of PSG's central trio, with his marauding runs, game intelligence and creativity making him such a dynamic presence. He scored a fantastic goal in last year's semi-final against Arsenal and played a key role against Bayern in this season's edition. A knee injury has disrupted his campaign, but the Spain international will be fit on Saturday and therefore poses a huge threat to the Gunners' chances of success yet again.

    Warren Zaire-Emery is the man who is likely to begin on the bench for the French giants, but he doesn't exactly weaken the side when he enters the occasion as a hard-running, tidy operator.

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  • Arsenal FC v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Semi Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Making amends

    Indeed, last year's agonising semi-final defeat at the hands of Les Parisiens will be fresh in Rice's mind, not least because of the unfortunate role he had in the 3-1 aggregate defeat.

    It was the England international who got sucked towards the ball and the dazzling feet of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia just four minutes into the first leg at the Emirates, leaving Ousmane Dembele completely unmarked on the edge of the box.

    Sure enough, the Georgian picked out the would-be Ballon d'Or winner with a low pass and Dembele swept home via a kiss off the post to immediately put Arsenal on the back foot in the tie, and in truth it was a moment they never recovered from as the north Londoners crucially lost the first instalment 1-0 at home.

  • Arsenal FC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final Second LegGetty Images Sport

    'Got to take your chances'

    Rice believes some vital lessons have been learned from that two-legged defeat in 2024-25 as Arsenal look to go two steps further this time around, buoyed by their long-awaited Premier League title win.

    Speaking in an interview with UEFAahead of this year's final, he said: "PSG are a really good side. [We] played them over two legs last year. It could have gone either way, so speaking about it now, may the best team win.

    "What did we learn from last season's semi-final defeat? That you've got to take your chances, because we had plenty of them. It wasn't meant to be, but it's [those] moments that set you up for the moments that are coming. We'll be ready."

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  • Arsenal v Nottingham Forest - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Weak link?

    But Rice certainly can't do it on his own; three vs one wouldn't be a fair fight in normal circumstances, but against PSG's majestic midfield trio, it's an impossible task. He will need support, and that means Arteta will need to get his team selection right on the night.

    Martin Zubimendi had started the season in fine form and looked like the ideal partner for the roaming Rice, adapting seamlessly to the rigours of English football following his big-money move from Real Sociedad while making telling contributions at both ends of the pitch. However, it eventually became apparent that the intensity of the Premier League was taking its toll.

    The Spaniard's form gradually dipped as the season wore on, as he racked up far more minutes than he has played in previous campaigns, surpassing 4,000 for the first time ever and seeing the third-most game time out of the entire squad, behind only Rice and goalkeeper David Raya. Zubimendi's attacking influence has subsequently waned, he has had fewer touches and he has looked visibly fatigued at times, with his last goal or assist coming back in February.

    Zubimendi remains an important defensive figure, but it will be interesting to see whether Arteta turns to Myles Lewis-Skelly to partner Rice. Having seen his minutes limited for most of 2025-26, the versatile 19-year-old has suddenly been afforded more game time in midfield and at left-back during the run-in, repaying the manager's faith with some assured displays. Given he is far fresher than his Spanish team-mate, Lewis-Skelly could be the perfect foil to Rice on Saturday.

  • Paris Saint-Germain v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Semi Final Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Shift in focus

    Having reinvented himself as a shuttling box-to-box runner at Arsenal, Arteta may well ask the England star to go back to basics in the Champions League final - and the kind of defensive work that many fans and pundits alike will feel Rice is best at.

    It's almost guaranteed that the Gunners will have long spells without the ball, and the likes of Vitinha, Neves and Ruiz will look to dominate from the middle of the park. That means Rice will need to put an emphasis on disrupting them - tracking runs and popping up to make those all-important interventions that make him one of the best around in the No.6 role.

    Rice certainly has the legs to be a marauding No.8, but his modest numbers and limited attacking influence from open play mean he probably isn't the complete package in a more advanced position. Focusing on screening the backline, then, may well suit him on this occasion. Indeed, the opposition manager recognises that is where Arsenal are at their best.

    "We have already played against this Arsenal side [in last season's semi-final], so we know what they are capable of," Luis Enrique said in a press conference recently. "Without the ball, they are the best team in the world, and with it they can score a lot. It is a wonderful combination for them.

    "When you look at Arsenal's stats, you can see that Mikel Arteta is a leader as a manager, who has instilled a winning mentality in the team. They have been improving for several seasons now; they love the ball, but they are the best team in Europe without it."

  • Arsenal FC v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    'Opportunity'

    As Saturday's final looms, Rice will be acutely aware that he has a golden opportunity not only to get his hands on European football's most prestigious trophy, but also to silence his doubters and put himself right at the centre of the 'best midfielder in the world' debate.

    If he can win the hotly-anticipated battle against Vitinha, Neves and Ruiz - three genuinely world-class talents - then few can have any arguments with the 27-year-old being ranked among the elite in his position, and perhaps even above all others.

    The gravity of the occasion is not lost on Rice. "You need to be on your A-game to beat PSG," he told UEFA. "You need that fuel in your belly from the first whistle, that you're going to win this final. It's the biggest competition in football. Champions League final, it gets no bigger than that. What a chance, what an opportunity.

    "It'll be the last kick of club football for the season, so to go out on a high and give it absolutely everything, one last empty of the tank and give it everything you've got to win such a beautiful trophy with this club."

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