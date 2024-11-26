Dear Nasreddine Nabi, can you weather the storm at Kaizer Chiefs?

The Tunisian’s rocky start at Amakhosi has begun to cast doubt on his ability to restore the club's glory amid mounting challenges and pressure.

Nabi kicked off his Chiefs journey with two consecutive Premier Soccer League wins, igniting nationwide buzz about whether this could signal the long-awaited resurgence of the club's glory days.

A further three league games later, and Amakhosi are still on two wins, sitting eighth on the log and 14 points behind Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates.

The team’s performances have left fans and critics questioning whether he is the right man for the job. Here, GOAL unpacks the key challenges facing Nabi and Chiefs as they look to bounce back when they face Richards Bay on Wednesday, 27 November.

