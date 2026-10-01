Over the last month, Mauro Icardi has been at the centre of plenty of talk, both over the search for a new club that can give him an opportunity and over his life away from football. The former Inter captain and former Galatasaray striker is still desperate to get back on the pitch and, as a free agent, he's now very close to a return to Europe with a possible route into the Premier League. Two clubs have made moves towards his entourage during this long break: Tottenham and Everton.
Getty Images
Translated by
De Zerbi want Icardi at Tottenham: battle with Everton for a free transfer coup
De Zerbi wants him at Tottenham
Tottenham have long been keen on Icardi, with Roberto De Zerbi weighing up a move in the free-agent market for a striker who can solve his side's problems in front of goal.
So far, TyC Sports report in Argentina, the Italian manager's interest has not turned into an official offer for the player.
There is Everton
Everton are trying to step into that "void" after making an enquiry for him a month ago, when Icardi was weighing up Lazio's proposal. That move led nowhere at the time, but Goodison Park is crying out for a goalscorer to bolster the squad, so the English club have reopened talks with Maurito's agents in a bid to strike an agreement.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting