‘The expectations are very high’ - Ex-Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina eyes one last World Cup run with Colombia

Colombia’s 2014 World Cup campaign is remembered, mostly, for the contributions of James Rodriguez. It was there, in the heat of Brazil, where a modern great announced himself to the world, magical left foot and all.
But at the other end of the pitch, in between the posts, was someone perhaps far more crucial. The 2014 tournament earned Rodriguez a $100 million move to Real Madrid. It also granted Ospina a $5 million deal to switch from Nice to Arsenal.
Now, 12 years later, Ospina has a little time to reflect. He is no longer the undisputed No.1 for his national team. But he will be there, watching from the bench, as The Cafeteros try to make good on their dark horse hopes. So many things have changed. Ospina is still there.
“I have had the opportunity to participate in two World Cups. This would be my third, God willing,” Ospina said to GOAL. “The national team has evolved significantly.”
That’s something of an understatement. In 2014, Colombia weren’t really on many radars outside of South America. It didn’t matter that they had conceded the fewest goals in CONMEBOL qualifying. The fact that they were just two points off Argentina to top the table was missed by most, too. This was a World Cup about samba flair, Neymar, and eventually, Brazilian heartbreak. Colombia made it to the quarterfinals. Back then, it was regarded as a massive achievement - if not a true Cinderella run that catapulted a number of glittering careers, Ospina’s among them.