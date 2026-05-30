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David de Gea in line for shock move as Serie A giants eye ex-Man Utd goalkeeper as Alisson alternative
According to reports in Italy, Juventus are keeping a close eye on De Gea as they look to bolster their options between the sticks ahead of the new season. The Spanish veteran has recently revitalised his career in Serie A with Fiorentina, and his performances have not gone unnoticed by the hierarchy in Turin. With the transfer window approaching, De Gea has emerged as a serious candidate to take over the gloves at the Allianz Stadium.
The interest comes at a time when De Gea has sparked speculation regarding his future in Tuscany. Having played a pivotal role for the Viola, the goalkeeper took to social media to reflect on a demanding campaign. As Juventus search for a proven winner with international experience, the 35-year-old fits the profile of an experienced coup that the Bianconeri are known for pursuing in the market.
De Gea’s emotional Fiorentina message
Addressing the Fiorentina faithful, De Gea shared an emotional message that many have interpreted as a potential farewell. He said: "A challenging season for all of us, but one in which we demonstrated what this club represents: the heart, the fight, and the values that define us. As captain of this incredible club, I feel the responsibility. I am grateful for every single moment of this year, from everyone at the club to my teammates, the club and the staff. Now is the time to rest and recover."
While the message was full of gratitude, it stopped short of confirming his presence at the club for the next season. This ambiguity has left the door wide open for Juventus to make their move.
Alisson remains out of reach
The move for De Gea gained momentum as Juventus faced roadblocks in their pursuit of Liverpool's number one, Alisson Becker. Despite significant interest from Italy, Liverpool are determined to keep Alisson at Anfield and have reportedly informed the Brazilian of their plans to retain him for at least another year. This stance has forced the Juve directors to look elsewhere for quality reinforcements.
The Premier League side's firm position means that unless the player himself pushes for an exit, a deal for Alisson remains unlikely. With the Brazilian set to focus on the upcoming World Cup, Juventus have shifted their focus to more attainable targets who already have experience in the Italian top flight, leading them directly to De Gea's door as a primary alternative.
- AFP
The summer transfer battle ahead
The race for De Gea’s signature is expected to be one of the more intriguing subplots of the Italian summer. Juventus are weighing up the logistical and financial aspects of the deal, knowing that adding a player of his calibre would provide an immediate boost to their defensive stability.
Fiorentina, meanwhile, is entering a period of deep reflection following a season where they fought hard to maintain their status. With De Gea’s contract at the Artemio Franchi running until the summer of 2028, it remains to be seen whether they can leverage that stability to convince their star goalkeeper to stay amidst interest from the Old Lady.