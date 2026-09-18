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'The best thing I've ever done' - How David Beckham’s blockbuster Real Madrid transfer inspired Harry Kane to conquer Bayern Munich
Emulating the path of a Manchester United legend
Kane has revealed that his decision to leave the Premier League for the Bundesliga was deeply rooted in his childhood admiration for Beckham. Growing up in the same area of London and attending the same school as the former England captain, Kane watched closely as Beckham made the seismic shift from Manchester United to Real Madrid in 2003. While many English players have traditionally been hesitant to test themselves in foreign leagues, Kane felt a pull toward the continent that was partially sparked by seeing his hero succeed in Spain.
"He went to play abroad and at the time maybe I didn't fully appreciate him going away from the Premier League," Kane told TNT Sports. "But as I've come into it and I started to know more about myself and playing at the highest level, when I made the decision to come here, I know it's not the thing that all English players do, but it's the best thing I've ever done. So following in his footsteps and going to experience something different was part of that."
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Chasing the idol
Growing up in the same neighborhood and walking the same school halls, the young forward watched Beckham captain the national team with clear ambition. Seeing a local hero achieve international fame gave Kane a tangible model to emulate, fueling his desire to trace those exact steps from a North London upbringing all the way to the England captaincy.
"Beckham was my idol, for sure," he said. "We went to the same school, we grew up in the same area, he was England captain when I was growing up. So I wanted to follow in his footsteps."
The Three Lions skipper hailed Steven Gerrard
During the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Kane took time to honor national team history by presenting Beckham with a legacy cap to commemorate his 115 international appearances. The tournament also brought a wave of support from other icons of English football, most notably former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard. In a heartfelt voice note sent to the current captain, Gerrard expressed a deep regret that their playing careers never overlapped, leaving him unable to share the pitch with one of the country's most lethal finishers.
Reflecting on Gerrard's message, Kane praised the midfielder as one of the greatest players in both English and world football history.
"That is a shame that we never got to play with each other. Stevie's one of the best midfielders ever. Obviously I watched him growing up, but I think when you're in it, when you see them train every day, and you hear some of the England lads speak about the way he trained or the way he hit a ball or the way he hit a pass, he was a total team player up and down the pitch," he noted.
"Stevie's one of England's greatest ever players, definitely one of the best midfielders we've ever produced, but in the world too. That would've been a nice one to play with him. I'm sure I would've scored a few more goals."
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Ballon d'Or dreams and the race for individual glory
Following a season of staggering individual statistics, Kane has found himself at the forefront of the Ballon d'Or conversation. The striker remained humble regarding his prospects, acknowledging that his statistics speak for themselves but ultimately the final decision rests with the voting panel after a grueling campaign for both club and country.
"Of course, it's out of my hands now; it's ultimately up to the voters and those who make the decision. So, we'll just have to wait and see. It's a bit strange because, you know, I'm already focusing on this season and thinking about the next season, thinking about whether I can get better, whether I can continue to improve. But at the same time, I also want to truly cherish everything I've achieved so far," the former Tottenham star noted.
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