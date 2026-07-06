David Beckham bumps into an ‘old friend’ that delivered painful World Cup memories for former England captain

In a moment that would have seemed impossible 28 years ago, Beckham and Simeone have been pictured together sharing a warm embrace. The former England captain took to social media to share the encounter, posting a photo alongside the current Atletico Madrid manager with the caption: "Bumped into an old friend in Miami..."

The reunion took place during Argentina’s fixture against Cape Verde in Miami, a city that has become Beckham’s professional home since the launch of his MLS franchise, Inter Miami. While the two are now on excellent terms, the sight of them together inevitably brings back memories of the 1998 World Cup and the moment that defined Beckham’s early career.



