Real Madrid CF v Real Sociedad - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

Dani Carvajal hits back at Real Madrid fans as captain defends 'gesture of respect for a La Liga legend'

Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal has publicly defended his decision to applaud Celta Vigo legend Iago Aspas during their recent La Liga encounter at Balaidos. Following a wave of unwarranted online criticism from a section of his own fanbase, the veteran defender took to social media to firmly remind supporters that basic sporting values and respect must always come first.

  • The incident at Balaidos

    The recent La Liga clash between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid delivered late drama as Alvaro Arbeloa saw his team snatch all three points thanks to a late winner from Federico Valverde, leaving Claudio Giraldez and his squad frustrated after Iago Aspas struck the post in the 87th minute.

    However, the post-match discussion soon shifted away from the result. Carvajal, who was an unused substitute, was warming up on the touchline when Aspas was introduced in the 83rd minute for Oscar Mingueza. As the home crowd rose to applaud their hero, the Madrid skipper joined in.

  • Real Madrid C.F. v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD7Getty Images Sport

    Facing the online backlash

    That simple display of sportsmanship from Carvajal did not sit well with everyone. A vocal pocket of the Madrid fanbase took to social media to express their outrage, arguing that a club captain should not be publicly praising an opponent during a tense, tightly contested fixture.

    The veteran full-back, who is currently managing his return to full fitness following a string of injuries, found himself at the centre of a digital storm. Despite the hostility, his applause was merely an acknowledgement of an enduring Spanish football icon whose retirement could be approaching.

  • Captain defends sporting values

    While many modern footballers choose to ignore online trolls, Carvajal felt compelled to make his stance crystal clear. A particular comment on his official Instagram account, which openly questioned his loyalty to the badge, prompted a rare and direct public confrontation from the defender.

    Firing back at the critic, he delivered a blunt assessment of the situation. He wrote: "That gesture means respect, respect for a legend of our league. Values are above everything, a quality that I see you lack." 

  • FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-TRAININGAFP

    What next for Real Madrid?

    It has been a turbulent season for Madrid, heavily marked by the dismissal of Xabi Alonso and the subsequent appointment of Arbeloa as head coach. Los Blancos currently sit second in La Liga with 63 points after 27 games, trailing behind fierce rivals Barcelona by four points. 

    However, the focus now shifts entirely to Europe. On Wednesday, Madrid face a monumental challenge as they host Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu for the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

