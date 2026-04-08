'On a dangerous path' - Lamine Yamal called out for 'wrong' behaviour at Barcelona

Former Real Madrid winger Javi Balboa has pulled no punches in his assessment of the Barcelona starlet's recent conduct on the pitch. Speaking on the popular sports show El Chiringuito, Balboa expressed his disappointment with the 18-year-old's demeanour during the high-stakes clash at the Metropolitano, suggesting that the youngster's talent does not excuse his now regular public displays of petulance.

“It is wonderful to see how, depending on which team the player playing for, we defend one thing or another,” Balboa stated, drawing comparisons to the scrutiny faced by Madrid star Vinicius Junior. He added: “It's wrong. What Lamine Yamal is doing seems wrong to me.”