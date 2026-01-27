Danger ahead for Orlando Pirates? Relebohile Mofokeng 'needs someone to talk to him' after Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Mohau Nkota's overseas transfers 'otherwise we're going to lose the boy'
Mofokeng dilemma
If there are Premier Soccer League transfers that shook the market in recent times, they are those that involved Orlando Pirates.
First, Mohau Nkota left for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq in the off-season transfer window before Mbekezeli Mbokazi signed for Chicago Fire before the Africa Cup of Nations finals.
Both are Mofokeng's agemates, and their departure came at a time when the forward was also linked with an overseas move. Many argue that the big moves made by Nkota and Mbokazi could put pressure on Mofokeng, thus affecting his output.
To avoid such a scenario, Bucs' legend Edward Motale has explained what should be done to cushion the 20-year-old from such pressure.
'Talk to him'
"Look, football is so funny. That is why that coach said football can kill you, real death, you understand. Yeah, I don't think if I were his parent or agent or whoever, I think he's still under parental guidance. I'll take the boy, sit him down and say, 'Look, that's football'," Motale told Soccer Laduma.
Football is come and go. We play for Pirates. People, they didn't understand when we left Pirates. You understand? Because they enjoy our stay, they enjoy our play.
“So, what I'm trying to say is, these young boys, we all know that Rele was far better than them, the likes of Mohau Nkota, but Nkota is gone. That’s because of certain qualities and certain luck. You understand?"
Make him mentally strong
Motale also said that Mofokeng should come down because if he does not, physical and mental strength will negatively affect his performance.
"So, he (Rele) must just calm down, like I said. If I was a parent, I was going to sit the boy down and say, ‘Look, boy, in football, it's like that. You win, you lose, you draw," Motale added.
"But work hard; you're still young, and you still have more years that you can still go abroad. So, you should not give up."
"What I'm trying to say, in one way, is that somebody must make him mentally strong. Whether it's the parents or the agent, they must just make him mentally strong. That's all. Otherwise, if they don't attend to that, we're going to lose the boy. You know, mentally and physically so."
But what is holding Mofokeng back?
Bucs' legend Eugene Zwane explains why Nkota moved while Mofokeng, who is equally talented, has not.
"I don't think there's anything he [Mofokeng] really needs to be worried about. Let me tell you what happens, and 'Screamer' [the late Stanley Tshabalala] used to explain this very well," Zwane said.
"In Europe and maybe even in America, or in football worldwide, there's a huge shortage of left-footed players. So when a left-footed player emerges from Cameroon, Nigeria, or the DRC, the scouts are watching.
"So Nkota, within a season, he was gone, left-footed. Mbokazi, within a season, he has gone left-footed, and I can tell you there are a few other talented left-footers who are under the microscope in the PSL currently," Zwane added.
"Whereas Mofokeng is a right-footed midfielder, there are plenty of those kinds of players; in fact, there is an oversupply in any league in the world of right-footed midfielders.
"So, it's a question of demand and supply, what is available. Should a talent be available at the right price from the right league, they grab them. And I believe Mbokazi will be en route to the big leagues in Europe, because they pay better there," the former Pirates midfielder went on."
Mofokeng's father, Sechaba Mofokeng, has in the past revealed that his desire is to see his son leave Pirates for Europe.