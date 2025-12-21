Explained! This is what is holding back Relebohile Mofokeng from making transfer moves like Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Mohau Nkota but 'he should be worried'
Why is Mofokeng stuck at Pirates?
Relebohile Mofokeng has been linked with a move away from Orlando Pirates, but that has not yet happened.
Those who were around his age at the club have already sealed moves; Mbokazi has signed for Chicago Fire, while Nkota signed for Al-Ettifaq of Saudi Arabia before the season began.
The three are the latest gems unearthed by the Soweto giants, but one is yet to leave, and the reasons holding him at Pirates have been explained by Bucs' legend Eugene Zwane.
Supply and demand
"I don't think there's anything he [Mofokeng] really needs to be worried about. Let me tell you what happens, and 'Screamer' [the late Stanley Tshabalala] used to explain this very well," Zwane told Soccer Laduma.
"In Europe and maybe even in America, or in football worldwide, there's a huge shortage of left-footed players. So when a left-footed player emerges from Cameroon, Nigeria, or the DRC, the scouts are watching.
"So Nkota, within a season, he was gone, left-footed. Mbokazi, within a season, he has gone left-footed, and I can tell you there are a few other talented left-footers who are under the microscope in the PSL currently," Zwane added.
"Whereas Mofokeng is a right-footed midfielder, there are plenty of those kinds of players; in fact, there is an oversupply in any league in the world of right-footed midfielders.
"So, it's a question of demand and supply, what is available. Should a talent be available at the right price from the right league, they grab them. And I believe Mbokazi will be en route to the big leagues in Europe, because they pay better there," the former Pirates midfielder went on."
What should Mofokeng do?
Zwane has stated that the supply and demand issue should not be a concern for the forward, and what he needs to do is just work hard.
"So that's the real dynamic; it's not something he (Mofokeng) should be worried about. I think what it means for him [Nkota and Mbokazi leaving] is that he has got to up his game to a level where he is in the top ten right midfielders under the age of 23 in the world," he explained.
"So, Rele, now he has to say, 'Okay, let me up my game so that I'm in the top 10,' then it becomes easy, his stats, assists, etcetera. Once they are happy that he will get a call, I'm almost certain, because he's got the talent, his stats are looking good, but he's just in a competitive category of players," the former Jomo Cosmos winger added.
Where is Mofokeng's best destination?
After Nkota and Mbokazi sealed their moves, one of the public figures to express dissatisfaction with the transfers was Hugo Broos.
Broos, who questioned the competitiveness of the leagues the two moved into, however, called them both for the Africa Cup of Nations finals.
Mofokeng is also part of the Bafana AFCON unit, and Ugandan-born football player's agent and scout, Paul Mujuni, says Europe is his best destination.
"Of course, AFCON is just around the corner this month; why the rush? He [Mbokazi] should have finished playing AFCON and even the World Cup. Europe should have been a better option," Mujuni said as he criticised Mbokazi's move to MLS.
"Look at how another Pirates product, Lyle Foster, started in France, and now he is in the Premier League. It should have been the same way for Nkota and Mbokazi. Mofokeng [Relebohile] should also go to Europe. The more South African players in European leagues, the better the national team."