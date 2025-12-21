Explained! This is what is holding back Relebohile Mofokeng from making transfer moves like Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Mohau Nkota but 'he should be worried'

"I don't think there's anything he [Mofokeng] really needs to be worried about. Let me tell you what happens, and 'Screamer' [the late Stanley Tshabalala] used to explain this very well," Zwane told Soccer Laduma.

"In Europe and maybe even in America, or in football worldwide, there's a huge shortage of left-footed players. So when a left-footed player emerges from Cameroon, Nigeria, or the DRC, the scouts are watching.

"So Nkota, within a season, he was gone, left-footed. Mbokazi, within a season, he has gone left-footed, and I can tell you there are a few other talented left-footers who are under the microscope in the PSL currently," Zwane added.

"Whereas Mofokeng is a right-footed midfielder, there are plenty of those kinds of players; in fact, there is an oversupply in any league in the world of right-footed midfielders.

"So, it's a question of demand and supply, what is available. Should a talent be available at the right price from the right league, they grab them. And I believe Mbokazi will be en route to the big leagues in Europe, because they pay better there," the former Pirates midfielder went on."