Czechia coach denies nervousness ahead of clash with 'unconventional' Bafana Bafana - 'It is a complication'
- AFP
Healthy tension for Koubek
While the stakes are high, Koubek is adamant that he is not feeling the heat in a negative way.
The Czech tactician downplayed suggestions of nerves, preferring to view the pressure of the World Cup stage as a necessary part of the game.
"I'm not nervous. I would call it a healthy tension. I'm not nervous before a match that I'm going to collapse, no," Koubek said during his pre-match press conference.
"I always feel tension, but I think it's good, that it's right."
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A complication in Group A
Losses to South Korea and Mexico respectively have left both Czechia and South Africa in a precarious position.
Koubek knows that failing to pick up points in this second fixture could prove fatal to their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds.
"Of course, we know that we are in the same situation as our opponent.
"That we came out of the first round empty-handed," the coach explained.
"So, of course, it is a complication, but there are still six points at stake, and now the first three are on offer.
"Of course, we have the utmost desire to get them."
- AFP
Bafana's unconventional tactics
Hugo Broos raised eyebrows in Bafana Bafana's opener by shifting to a three-man defence, a move Koubek believes was specific to their previous opponent.
The Czech boss is preparing for further surprises but expects a different version of the South African side on Thursday.
"South Africa chose a slightly unconventional style against Mexico.
"I think they gave preference to players of a different typology than those who play standardly," Koubek noted.
"The formation was changed a bit, so I don't expect the same performance now."
- AFP
Improving Czechia in possession
Beyond tactical scouting, Koubek is demanding a higher level of performance from his own players.
After struggling to break down South Korea, the European side is looking to be more clinical and dominant with the ball in the final third.
"We have to eliminate the opponent's strengths, mainly in terms of breaking. We definitely want to be more dangerous up front.
"The Koreans didn't allow us to do that much," Koubek concluded.
"But this is a different opponent.
"We believe that we are able to improve ball possession, be more precise in combinations and work our way to situations that will be dangerous for the opponent.
"And that we will be effective enough."