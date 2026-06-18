Czechia coach denies nervousness ahead of clash with 'unconventional' Bafana Bafana - 'It is a complication'

While the stakes are high, Koubek is adamant that he is not feeling the heat in a negative way.

The Czech tactician downplayed suggestions of nerves, preferring to view the pressure of the World Cup stage as a necessary part of the game.

"I'm not nervous. I would call it a healthy tension. I'm not nervous before a match that I'm going to collapse, no," Koubek said during his pre-match press conference.

"I always feel tension, but I think it's good, that it's right."



