Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia can afford no more slip-ups when they face South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns. The Saudi side have made a start to the season that bears no resemblance to expectations, with sweeping changes at the club and results that have given their fans little to cheer.

Several of Al-Ahli's biggest names have gone, Riyad Mahrez and Franck Kessié chief among them. German coach Matthias Jaissle's spell with the team ended too, and the Dutchman Marino Pusic arrived late in the day, just days before the season kicked off. A new chapter begins under plenty of question marks.

Read also: Why did the Al-Ittihad coach refuse to leave for the German league?

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