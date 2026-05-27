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Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney & Zlatan Ibrahimovic! Man Utd star Benjamin Sesko builds his perfect striker
Sesko settles in at Old Trafford
Having arrived in the Premier League with a massive £73.7 million price tag, Sesko initially found it difficult to adapt to the rigorous demands of English football. However, the talented forward eventually came alive at Manchester United.
In an interview with GIVEMESPORT, the Slovenian international reflected on his transition from RB Leipzig to life in Manchester. While he initially struggled under former boss Ruben Amorim, the attacker flourished when Michael Carrick took charge of the team. The striker managed to score nine impressive goals in his last 14 appearances of the campaign, proving exactly why the club have invested so heavily in his services.
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Building the ultimate United forward
During the same exclusive interview, Sesko was tasked with creating his absolute perfect United striker, basing his choices on the historic icons who have previously donned the famous red shirt. The resulting combination would certainly strike fear into any Premier League defence. He selected the devastating right foot of Ronaldo and the lethal left foot of Robin van Persie. For pure finishing ability, he naturally opted for Ruud van Nistelrooy, while praising Dimitar Berbatov for having the absolute best first touch. To complete the physical attributes of this ultimate attacking machine, the forward chose the blistering speed of Rooney and the commanding strength of Swedish icon Ibrahimovic.
Sticking with his own iconic celebration
When the final question of the interview turned towards picking the best goal celebration, many supporters might have anticipated a nod to Ronaldo's world-famous SIU jump. However, Sesko confidently backed his own trademark move. Known affectionately as 'Air Sesko', his signature celebration sees him leap into the air with a slam-dunk motion, imitating basketball legend Michael Jordan's iconic 1990s pose for the Chicago Bulls. Discussing his choice to select his own routine over those of past legends, the confident striker told the publication: "I'll go mine. Mine is quite good, I think people like it," delivering the verdict with a joyful chuckle.
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What comes next for Sesko?
United have huge expectations for Sesko next season as they prepare for a highly anticipated Champions League campaign. Having missed the final three matches of the season due to a calf injury, the prolific forward is currently focused on making a full recovery. He will be aiming to lead the line perfectly when Carrick's men return for pre-season training.