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Revealed: The one quality that sets Cristiano Ronaldo apart from normal players as Portuguese GOAT is backed to star at 2026 World Cup
Hierro dismisses age concerns
Ronaldo is preparing to make history this summer as the first player to feature in six different World Cup tournaments. Despite concerns regarding his age, the Portuguese captain has maintained elite productivity in the Saudi Pro League, registering 24 goals and two assists in 25 appearances this term. His form has been instrumental in keeping Al-Nassr at the top of the table, currently sitting eight points clear of rivals Al-Hilal.
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Professionalism defines the veteran
Having worked closely with the forward in Riyadh, Hierro believes Ronaldo’s physical condition and mental resilience remain unparalleled in the modern game. The former Spain international suggests that as long as the striker avoids major injury, his inclusion in Roberto Martinez’s squad is undeniable.
Speaking to the Egyptian channel ON Sport about the captain's longevity and fitness, Hierro said: "I believe Cristiano Ronaldo is still capable of competing at the highest level. What he has shown so far, both at club and national team level, clearly demonstrates this. I see no reason to leave Cristiano out of the World Cup, as long as he maintains his physical form and continues to perform at this level.
"It's true that age and potential injuries could have some impact, but Cristiano is known for taking very good care of his body and for always being prepared. I am confident that he will contribute a lot to Portugal and will perform well at the World Cup."
A unique model of discipline
Hierro’s admiration stems from witnessing the daily routine and competitive drive that have allowed Ronaldo to amass a record-breaking 143 goals in 226 caps for his country. The former Real Madrid captain emphasised that the striker’s hunger for success has not diminished despite his vast trophy cabinet and veteran status.
Detailing the specific quality that separates the five-time Ballon d'Or winner from his peers, Hierro added: "Working with Cristiano Ronaldo is an exceptional experience in every sense. We're not just talking about a great player, but a unique model of professionalism and discipline. What truly sets him apart is his constant passion. Despite his age, he still has the same desire to win, score goals, and improve."
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Opening test in Houston
Portugal begin their Group K campaign against DR Congo on June 17 at the NRG Stadium before facing Uzbekistan and Colombia in the opening stage. Ronaldo’s immediate focus will be on maintaining his sharp scoring rhythm as he aims to enter the tournament as the focal point of the national team. Given his current league form and leadership role, he remains the most significant threat to opposing defences heading into the North American showcase.